David Coltart gets stuck-in MDC power battles

The Treasurer General of the opposition MDC, David Coltart has said that the party’s impending financial audit is not a witch-hunt exercise as alleged by some publications.

The audit comes amid allegations that party president and secretary-general, in that order, Nelson Chamisa and Chalton Hwende diverted party funds into personal use.

Coltart says that the audit is meant to enhance accountability and transparency in the party. We present his full twitter thread below.