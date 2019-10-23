Court to rule on Chamisa’s legitimacy today

The Supreme Court is set to make a determination on the legitimacy of MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday.

The case was taken to the appeals court by the MDC who are challenging a decision of a High Court judge who said the MDC must conduct a Presidential election using old structures.

Chalton Hwende @hwendec The leadership of @mdczimbabwe was settled at our Congress in Gweru. Khupe was expelled and her expulsion confirmed by Congress she can never be a beneficiary of any Court outcome that deals with the MDC Leadership. The people spoke and are ready to speak again

On Wednesday morning scores of Zimbabweans thronged to the court to have an opportunity of listening to the judgement.

The judgement will have an implication on the party accounts and party properties.

Meanwhile MDC Secretary General Charlton Hwende said Chamisa will not be removed through a court process.

