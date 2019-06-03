‘Corrupt Zanu PF end-game is near’ – Mliswa

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, has told the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Publicity, Ndavaningi Nick Mnagwana that the government is not serious about fighting corruption as anti-corruption commissions have been set up several times without yielding any tangible results.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter on Monday in response to Mangwana’s earlier tweet, Mliswa said:

My brother, this is all another talk show. Parliament brings these issues up, Committees recommend, but nothing happens. The Chindori-Chininga, Daniel Shumba as well as my own reports were very clear on what needs to be done. Why don’t you go and read these as a point of reference?

You know the corrupt and whose hands they’re greasing, why are we wasting time? We’ve more anti-corruption units being set up than ever before but nothing tangible bears fruit from these formations. People like myself have gone all the way to expose corrupt leaders..but nothing.

You’ve Ministers in Cabinet who have been implicated in forensic audits like Chitando and Mupfumira who remain unscathed. People are tired and such a lackadaisical attitude will cost you dearly come 2023. Many others are there too and until they’re weeded out how can we say you’re serious?

We look forward to your tweet advising us of when Ministers have been arrested and justice is served. Even if you feel my allegations are meaningless, I challenge you to launch full-scale investigations into the Ministers accused and prove me wrong!