Competition For Top Posts In The MDC Intensify

Competition for the top positions in the MDC seems to have intensified following acceptance of nominations by almost all candidates so far.

There is stiff competition for the posts of vice-presidents, secretary-general, and treasurer-general, which have received an overwhelming number of nominations for strong contenders.

The leading contender for the vice-presidency, Morgen Komichi confirmed his acceptance to the nominations. He said that he looks forward to a peaceful campaign. He also said that candidates must look beyond the Congress. It is also reported that Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube have also accepted their nominations. News Day reports that Mudzuri declined to directly respond to questions on the matter arguing that he was traveling to Buhera for Tsvangirai’s memorial service.

Recently, the MDC national council resolved to reserve a female vice president post. Three candidates, Lilian Timveos, Lynnete Karenyi-Kore and Tracy Mutinhiri who have all accepted nominations will battle for the post. Paulina Mpariwa who was also nominated for the post has since decided to settle for the women’s league chairperson post.

For the Secretary-General post, Charlton Hwende, will face Daniel Molokele and possibly Douglas Mwonzora. Hwende is leading the title race with nine nominations out of a total 13 provinces.

David Coltart who will be contesting with Tapiwa Mashakada for the Treasurer general post has also accepted the nominations.

Party chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, who has confirmed acceptance of nominations will be contesting with Gabbuza Joel Gabuza for the same post. – News Day