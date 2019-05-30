Churches warn Chamisa over inciting violence

Various churches under the Churches and Civic Society Forum (CSCJF) banner have warned MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to desist from inciting violence as they accuse him and other civil society groups of being greedy and harbouring selfish ambitions by calling for violent demonstrations.

They also warned the Zanu-PF party led by President Emmerson to desist from counter-attacking the alleged planned demonstrations as the security in the country is getting tense by the day.

This comes after threats by the MDC to organise protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power, accusing him of failing to run the country.

This has also prompted the police to be on high alert as officers have been delayed in various strategic positions.

Reverend Angliston Sibanda told a media briefing in Harare that they are aware of shenanigans going on in communities, major towns about peaceful protests which are said to be fronted by civil society organisations.

“We are noting shenanigans that include the manipulation of some innocent and poor young people, young women , church leaders through the use of money to mobilize citizens into the so-called civic action that will be used to corner the regime and put it into a dilemma and force the military to spill blood and trigger international outcry, tarnish the image of the country as well as to justify military intervention by foreign forces off for the benefit of greedy civic and political,” said Reverend Sibanda.

In January, the military intervened and allegedly caused the death of 17 civilians after the nation plunged into a nation shutdown following fuel price increase by President Mnangagwa.

Sibanda said their intelligence had gathered that Zanu-PF had warned to counter react to the civic action by the opposition outfit.

Source: 263Chat