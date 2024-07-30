Church Opposes Mnangagwa’s Third Term Bid, Reaffirms Commitment to Constitutionalism

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Council of Churches, led by Reverend Wilfred Dimingo, has strongly opposed calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to seek a third term in office. Reverend Dimingo emphasized the church’s unwavering commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law, stressing that extending Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms would undermine democratic principles.

In a recent statement, Reverend Dimingo articulated the council’s stance, highlighting the importance of adhering to the constitution. “Our position is clear – the constitution must be respected, and any attempts to alter it for personal or political gain are unacceptable,” he stated.

The debate over Mnangagwa’s potential third term has intensified within ZANU PF, with some provincial structures fervently pushing for an extension of his presidency beyond 2028. This has sparked significant controversy, as Mnangagwa himself had previously indicated that he would not seek re-election after completing his second term.

Church Slams Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid Rev Wilfred Dimingo of Zimbabwe Council of Churches reaffirms commitment to constitutionalism, rejecting calls for President Mnangagwa's third term.@zccinzim @CCCZimbabwe @promisep10 @zanupf_patriots pic.twitter.com/RHZbAxZ4co — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) July 30, 2024

Reverend Dimingo’s remarks come at a crucial time, as Zimbabwe approaches a pivotal congress in 2026, where new leadership will be elected as mandated by the party’s constitution. The church leader warned that any move to extend Mnangagwa’s term could have severe political consequences, including internal rebellion within ZANU PF and potential unrest among opposition supporters and civil society organizations.

“The church stands firmly against any actions that threaten the stability and democratic foundations of our nation. We urge all political leaders to honor the constitution and prioritize the well-being of the country over individual ambitions,” Reverend Dimingo added.

Political analysts have also weighed in on the issue, cautioning that attempts to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency could lead to increased factionalism within ZANU PF and further erode public trust in the government. There are concerns that such a move could provoke widespread protests and exacerbate Zimbabwe’s already fragile socio-economic situation.

As the debate continues, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches remains a vocal advocate for constitutional integrity and democratic governance. Reverend Dimingo concluded, “We call on all Zimbabweans to stand together in defense of our constitution and to reject any efforts to undermine our hard-won democratic principles.”

