Chiwenga’s sickness divides ZANU PF

Sources from Harare indicate that divisions are set to rock ZANU PF as Party Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo are reportedly set to jostle for the position of Vice President which is currently occupied by ailing General Constantino Chiwenga who is suffering from multiple organ failure.

A ZANU PF source from Harare told this reporter that Oppah Muchinguri’s faction is fronted by Muchinguri’s best friend Monica Mutsvangwa who is also head of the women’s league.

The faction also has close Mnangagwa confidant Mike Madiro, ZANU PF secretary for security and enjoys the support of Manicaland, Mashonaland East and some portions of Masvingo

“There are elements saying the party should respect protocol and promote the National Chair to Vice President, the same protocol would imply that Obert Mpofu would be promoted to the Chairmanship of the party.”