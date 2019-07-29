Chiwenga’s sickness divides ZANU PF

A ZANU PF source from Harare told this reporter that Oppah Muchinguri’s faction is fronted by Muchinguri’s best friend Monica Mutsvangwa who is also head of the women’s league.
The faction also has close Mnangagwa confidant Mike Madiro, ZANU PF secretary for security and enjoys the support of Manicaland, Mashonaland East and some portions of Masvingo
“There are elements saying the party should respect protocol and promote the National Chair to Vice President, the same protocol would imply that Obert Mpofu would be promoted to the Chairmanship of the party.”
Chiwenga was recently flown from South Africa to China where he is being attended by doctors from China, Zimbabwe, South Africa and India.