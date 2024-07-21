Chiwenga Will Not Succeed Mnangagwa, Says Mutsvangwa

Spread the love

HARARE – The spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, Christopher Mutsvangwa has announced that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga will not automatically succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028.

Mutsvangwa refuted rumours of a secret succession agreement between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga following the 2017 coup, emphasizing that the party’s leadership succession will adhere to democratic processes outlined in the Zanu-PF constitution.

In an exclusive interview with The Standard, Mutsvangwa clarified that Mnangagwa intends to retire after his current term, despite some loyalists urging him to extend his presidency until 2030.

He stressed that Zanu-PF is committed to democratic principles, stating, “Zanu-PF does not operate like a church where leadership is anointed.”

Mutsvangwa also categorically denied the existence of any alleged power deal between Chiwenga and Mnangagwa during the 2017 coup. He cautioned against speculation on such matters, asserting Mnangagwa’s dedication to constitutionalism and democracy.

“Any leadership aspirations within Zanu-PF must be earned through popular support and not assumed through political manoeuvres,” he said.

While acknowledging the regional support for Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa emphasized the necessity of respecting constitutional limits. He highlighted Mnangagwa’s commitment to democratic norms, even amidst calls from certain party factions for a term extension.

The interview also revisited the 2017 military intervention, which Mutsvangwa described as essential for restoring Zanu-PF’s integrity. He noted that the intervention was necessary due to alleged interference in succession processes by former President Robert Mugabe.

This statement from Mutsvangwa serves to reaffirm Zanu-PF’s adherence to its constitution and democratic values, dispelling rumours and setting the stage for a transparent leadership transition within the party.

Source: The Standard

