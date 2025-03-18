Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa over Mutsvangwa

Spread the love

HARARE – Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zanu PF’s motormouth spokesman, is one of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s most committed critics but the animosity is not all from political contestation: the two are brothers, ZimLive can reveal.

Mutsvangwa, who harbours ambitions of becoming president, has renewed attacks on Chiwenga, the frontrunner to replace President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zanu PF leader when his term ends in 2028.

Fuelling Mutsvangwa’s anger, say sources briefed on the family’s history, is a toxic mix of jealousy and an old family feud which forced his grandfather to relocate from Wedza in Mashonaland East to Mhondoro, Mashonaland West.

Three siblings – one the grandfather of Mutsvangwa, the grandfather of the late defence minister Moven Mahachi and Chiwenga’s grandfather – are said to have had a nasty fallout, which broke up the family.

A source told ZimLive: “Moven’s grandfather took flight to Manicaland where he assumed the surname Mahachi while Christopher’s father went west to Mhondoro and became a Mutsvangwa.

“The victor, Constantino’s grandfather, remained in Wedza, retaining the big surname. He did this by acquiring guns from the Portuguese at Kanyemba, then a trading post. The vice president’s name, Constantino, is from those contacts with the Portuguese.”

Mutsvangwa, our source opined, is obsessed with reclaiming his side of the family’s lost glory.

Our source explained: “His single obsession is to be above Chiwenga in everything, an unrelenting determination to avenge his family’s disgrace. He wants to be the more educated brother, the brother who allegedly had more heroic exploits during the war and the one who became president.

“Chiwenga, despite his limited education, has excelled – from commanding the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to landing the vice presidency and now seemingly with a clear shot at the presidency and this drives Mutsvangwa insane.”

In his latest diatribe, Mutsvangwa called Chiwenga illiterate, cruel and unelectable.

But Chiwenga’s supporters have rallied and pointed out Mutsvangwa has a woeful record in elections.

And what of his dream to be president?

“He can only be president if he’s the last one standing,” former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Killer Zivhu wrote on X.

An angry Chiwenga has privately told Mnangagwa to rein in Mutsvangwa as their feud intensifies.

