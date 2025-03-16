Chiwenga Supporters Accuse Mutsvangwa of Espionage, Analysts Warn of Official Secrets Act Violation

Spread the love

HARARE – The General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) has launched a scathing attack on ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, accusing him of working against Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and being part of a broader scheme to destabilise Zimbabwe’s leadership.

In a strongly worded press statement issued on 15 March 2025, the GCVSA alleged that Mutsvangwa is engaged in a “treacherous mission” to weaken Zimbabwe from within, accusing him of being a foreign agent promoting division.

“Mutsvangwa has now fully unmasked himself as an agent of division and foreign interests,” the statement read. “His reckless utterances against General Chiwenga are not mere political blunders but part of a well-orchestrated agenda to destabilise Zimbabwe’s leadership and advance a shadowy 2030 succession plot.”

Beyond political party tensions, analysts argue that Mutsvangwa’s alleged conduct could have legal consequences under the Zimbabwe Official Secrets Act [Chapter 11:09].

Commenting on the controversy, UK-based political and economic analyst Brighton Musonza said the leaked voice recording attributed to Mutsvangwa is a serious breach of state security.

“In the leaked voice recording, Chris Mutsvangwa has violated the Zimbabwe Official Secrets Act [Chapter 11:09]. He may plead he was drunk, but that’s not an excusable defence. He has done worse than [former ZANU PF member] Geza. If he is still ZANU PF spokesman next week, then ED [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] is behind his utterances,” Musonza said.

Musonza further highlighted that Mutsvangwa’s previous position in government should have prevented him from divulging sensitive national security details.

“He was working in the President’s Office and he said stuff pertaining to national security that is classified. He was the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, a position he was vetted for, and so in an ideal world, he should be in big trouble.

An ex-Deputy Chief Secretary to so nonchalantly reveal that the ex-CIO Director-General had prepared dockets to arrest military generals—that’s a clear violation of the Official Secrets Act,” Musonza added.

Another analyst, Dr. Alexander Maruta, a political scientist at Harare Polytechnic, said the incident reflects deeper power struggles within ZANU PF.

“This is not just about factionalism; it’s about state security breaches at the highest level. When a senior party official speaks this openly about classified matters, it raises questions about discipline and internal control within the ruling party. Mutsvangwa’s comments, if true, could seriously undermine trust in Zimbabwe’s security apparatus,” Rusero said.

Political commentator Eldred Masunungure echoed similar concerns, stating that Mutsvangwa’s utterances expose serious fault lines within the ruling party.

“The fact that there is an internal push for his expulsion suggests that some in ZANU PF see his actions as a direct threat to party unity and national security. However, whether or not he faces disciplinary action will reveal where power truly lies within the party hierarchy,” Masunungure noted.

The GCVSA’s statement and analysts’ reactions underscore deepening divisions within ZANU PF as speculation grows over succession battles leading to 2030. The public fallout over Mutsvangwa’s statements could set the stage for further purges within the party’s ranks.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa has not issued a public response to the allegations. His fate within ZANU PF remains uncertain, with analysts closely watching President Mnangagwa’s next move.

