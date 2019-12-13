Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the sole Presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

Addressing ZANU PF Conference delegates at Goromonzi High School, Chiwenga said nothing will change in the status quo.

Chiwenga was reiterating the resolution of the ongoing 18th ZANU PF National People’s Conference which has resoundingly endorsed Mnangagwa as the party’s sole Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Said Chiwenga, “MDC malcontents will grow thin hoping that ZANU PF will somehow disintegrate and collapse… It will not happen because the party is strong and united.”

There had been reports that General Chiwenga working with the military are plotting to takeover power from Mnangagwa in 2020 after the army was not happy with the way he is running the economy.

During his address, Chiwenga castigated the MDC for going on an orgy of violence and retrogressive policies after losing both the 2018 elections and their Constitutional Court challenge.

He said the party is supreme to government and that government policies should be guided by the party.

Chiwenga added that vetting will begin soon in both party and government to see if people are delivering on their mandates.