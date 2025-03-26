Chiwenga Allies Vow to Resist Alleged Ouster Plot as ZANU-PF Factionalism Intensifies

Spread the love

HARARE – A group aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has vowed to resist any attempt to remove him from power, further deepening divisions within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

The General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA), a pro-Chiwenga organisation, issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, warning that they would not tolerate what they described as a “treacherous, well-coordinated conspiracy” to oust the retired general from both government and party structures.

Their statement comes amid reports of growing tensions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, with sources indicating that powerful forces within the ruling party are mobilising to sideline Chiwenga ahead of the 2028 elections.

While the ZANU-PF headquarters at Shake Shake Building remains the official centre of power, insiders say real decision-making now happens at Precabe Farm, a private property owned by Mnangagwa, which has effectively become the command centre of a powerful faction loyal to him.

Observers note that Shake Shake Building is increasingly sidelined, serving only as a space for handling routine matters while the real power struggles unfold elsewhere.

Further fuelling the growing rift, President Mnangagwa has reportedly refused to intervene in the ongoing feud between Chiwenga and ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa. Mutsvangwa, a longtime ally of Mnangagwa, has been one of Chiwenga’s most vocal critics, branding him “illiterate, cruel, and unelectable.”

Despite calls from Chiwenga’s camp for Mnangagwa to rein in Mutsvangwa, the president has opted to stay out of the dispute, reportedly stating that “intervention will only worsen relations within the party.”

In its statement, the GCVSA accused “criminal elements embedded around the presidency” of orchestrating a plot to neutralise Chiwenga and dismantle the revolutionary legacy of the ruling party.

“The consequences shall be swift, decisive, and irreversible. We know who you are and where you operate from,” the group warned, describing their statement as an “order, not a request.”

Despite his public silence, Chiwenga’s supporters have been mobilising, setting the stage for what could be an explosive showdown within the ruling party in the coming months.

