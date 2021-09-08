Chaos at ZANU PF Kwekwe district

Zanu PF’s factionalism in Kwekwe has turned ugly following the rivalry between District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Secretary for finance Kandros Mugabe’s and Energy Ncube’s supporters who reportedly clashed at a party Restructuring Exercise in Kwekwe yesterday.

Mugabe and Ncube are both eying for Kwekwe Central Parliamentary seat that fell vacant after the death of Masango Matambanadzo (Blackman) and the duo’s supporters always fight when ever they meet.

Sources close to Bulawayo24.com revealed that the fight started when Zanu PF activist Rodger Ross pleaded with the province to quickly resolve the Ncube and Mugabe factionalism in order to restore unity within Zanu PF Kwekwe district.

This prompted Mugabe and Ncube factions to exchange words after the two rivals had started the verbal insults and people began to leave the venue before the meeting was officially closed.

Both Mugabe and Ncube did not entertain this reporter for comment.

Ncube said he was in a meeting in would get in touch after 30 minutes and he never did while Mugabe did not answer his mobile phone neither did he respond to questions sent to him.

Factionalism is ZANU PF has reached the boiling point across all provinces.