Chamisa’s Side-kick Denies CCC “Crash Congress” Plans

HARARE – The Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) has refuted reports that it is planning to hold an elective congress before the end of this month.

Self-exiled former ZANU PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo recently claimed that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his key allies were organising a “crash congress”.

Posting on X, Moyo further claimed that Amos Chibaya and Murwisi Zwizwai were tasked with organising the congress by Chamisa to weed out party bigwigs considered a threat to the latter.

However, speaking to NewsDay on Thursday, 02 November, Chibaya said the party was busy with parliamentary business and was not planning to hold a congress soon. He said:

I am not even aware of the congress. I saw it on social media platforms and I have been asked about the issue several times but there is nothing like that at the moment, we are busy in Parliament now.

We are not fighting anyone. People just say what they want to say but it’s wrong.

On the issue of recalls of our party members, we have approached the courts and I don’t want to comment at the moment and we will see how it goes.

Chamisa is being accused of plotting to purge some senior party members, among them his co-vice presidents in the MDC Alliance, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube, for allegedly disapproving of his leadership style.

Chamisa has been accused of singlehandedly running the party since its formation in January 2022.

CCC has been rocked by divisions after self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors last month saying they had ceased being members of the party.

Tshabangu recently claimed that he has the backing of several CCC bigwigs but he flatly refused to name them.

