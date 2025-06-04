Chamisa’s ‘I Love You’ Video Sparks Online Backlash as Public Sentiment Turns Sour

Spread the love

HARARE – A recent video posted by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, in which he affectionately tells Zimbabweans “I love you,” has ignited a firestorm of negative reactions across social media platforms, exposing a growing wave of disillusionment among some of his supporters and critics alike.

By Tina Musonza

The short clip, which appears to have been intended as a warm, reassuring message, has instead been met with widespread scorn. Facebook users flooded the comments with accusations of betrayal, disillusionment, and political opportunism.

“You are no more better than Lobengula who sold land with a tea spoon of sugar,” one Facebook user, Edison Garera, commented. “Hell with you… you are not THE ALMIGHTY.”

Another, Nexioene Pee Dee, described Chamisa as “the biggest sellout of our time,” while Precious Chidano simply wrote: “We don’t love you anymore.”

Several accused Chamisa of repeatedly making empty promises and abandoning the people. “You said the same thing countless times,” said Eddie Farai Mawocha. “Dai wanyarara hako.” Others suggested he had disappeared when it mattered most.

“People loved you and you took bribe to disappear,” wrote Michael Mnkandla.

Twitter (X) reactions also mirrored the frustration.

“Kuziva 🇿🇼” (@mdhara_Kuzz) joked: “Hanzi chii chine shena?”

“El Principe” (@Kudakayze) said: “Mbwanana hadzisvinuri musi umwe.”

Douglas Karikoga (@VaKarikoga) added: “Vanhu vasvinura havachada kuitiswa zvisina maturo.”

The phrase “Vanhu vaneta” (People are tired) trended after being echoed by multiple users, summarising the general tone of weariness felt by many toward Zimbabwe’s opposition leadership.

While a few expressed continued support — “Tomuda,” one X user said simply — the prevailing response suggests Chamisa is facing mounting pressure to clarify his political direction, especially after a period of silence following the disputed 2023 elections.

Political analyst Lisa Monroe (@riharashi1976) reflected:

“Interesting how public figures’ messages get dissected online. Sentiment shifts can ripple unexpectedly — always makes me think twice before reacting to headlines.”

Some users criticised Chamisa for appearing too passive, urging him to take bold action rather than make emotional appeals. One Facebook comment read: “Be active like Mr Malema. Take notes baba.”

The criticism reflects a broader frustration with the current state of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, with many demanding clarity, strategy, and consistency — not just affectionate rhetoric.

As the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) continues to regroup, Chamisa’s latest message has underscored the steep trust deficit he may need to overcome if he is to galvanise the public once again.

Like this: Like Loading...