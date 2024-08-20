Chamisa’s henchman leaps to defend his dear leader

Spread the love

UK-based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka has come to the defense of the beleaguered former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who is facing a wave of criticism on social media for poor leadership and theological politics.

High-profile figures, including journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and academic Ibbo Mandaza, have accused Chamisa of being bribed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a claim that has sparked significant controversy.

The allegations suggest that Chamisa’s perceived inaction following the disputed August 2023 elections was due to him accepting bribes from the regime. Calls for Chamisa to retire from politics have grown, with some figures, such as self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Savior Kasukuwere’s ally, Ali Naka, even threatening to expose him.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Mutebuka traced the origins of these allegations to Chamisa’s former ally, Chalton Hwende. According to Mutebuka, the claims have been fueled by a disinformation campaign designed to delegitimize Chamisa and shift blame for the CCC’s internal struggles away from Hwende and his associates.

Mutebuka further argued that the accusations are part of a broader scheme to undermine Chamisa’s political standing, with some figures within the opposition allegedly conspiring to prevent Chamisa from appearing on Zimbabwean ballot papers again. The lawyer also noted that the allegations have been widely circulated on social media by figures like Ali Naka and Hopewell Chin’ono, who have provided no concrete evidence to support their claims.

Mutebuka criticized the disinformation campaign, highlighting its timing in the aftermath of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, where Mnangagwa’s position was solidified. He also pointed out the manipulation of public sentiment, suggesting that the campaign aimed to discredit Chamisa while failing to offer any practical solutions to Zimbabwe’s political crisis.

The lawyer concluded by questioning the plausibility of the allegations, noting that if Chamisa had indeed been compromised, there would be no need for the ongoing internal strife within the opposition. He also expressed concern over the hollow brand of politics being pursued by Hwende and his allies since their fallout with Chamisa.

