Chamisa’s ex-ally describes Mnangagwa the ‘people’s President’

ZVISHAVANE-based politician Lilian Timveos, who last week defected from the opposition MDC Alliance to Zanu-PF, yesterday presented some opposition officials who also followed her to the ruling party.

Timveos, until recently the MDC Alliance deputy national treasurer, yesterday told excited Zanu-PF members at a gathering in the Midlands town that she was one of the people who used to view Zanu-PF with disdain. She said she was awed by the good reception she got at the State House from President Mnangagwa.

Wearing a Zanu-PF imprinted doek and the infamous scarf in other videos, Timveos chanted Zanu-PF slogans and described Mnangagwa as the “people’s President”, all amid loud cheering from the floor.

She also presented some officials who she said have also followed her to the ruling party, citing lack of direction in the Nelson-Chamisa led outfit. She says more defectors will move to Zanu-PF “soon”.