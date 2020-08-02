Chamisa’s advisors must resign – Ex-MDC legislator

BULAWAYO – Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has challenged the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa advisers to resign for advising him to take leave when the nation needs him the most.

“Can Chamisa advisors do a noble thing and resign. How can they allow him to be absent from duty during such a critical moment. Being at the helm of a party in a struggle like the one in Zimbabwe requires sacrifices. One can not afford to even bury loved ones let alone mourn for a month. This is unprecedented. The party visibility has dropped,” Mpofu said.

“Party supporters and other citizens are under siege. Party supporters and citizens are being abducted. It needs him to confront the system, to galvanize the nation and condemn tyranny. It needs him to alert the world. MDC A is conspicuous by its silence in the middle of a crisis. Its visibility is declining.”

He said the party must realise the gap it has left. Individuals like Hopewell Chinono , Alex Magaisa , Mduduzi Mathuthu , Brezhnev Malaba have become the new voice of the voiceless.

“Mwonzora et al have a walk in the park. MDCA looks floored. What happened to that spirit of Chamisa of grabbing power when Tsvsngirai’s body was not even buried. Double standards I presume,” he said.