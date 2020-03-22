Chamisa’s advisor blasts state media for promoting Makandiwa

An editor with The Sunday Mail has been criticised for promoting Emmanuel Makandiwa’s coronavirus “prophecy” in the paper.

The editor claims that Makandiwa who leads the UFIC church foretold the coming of the virus. Part of the article read:

A series of prophecies made by United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa about the deadly coronavirus have shaken the faith world in the wake of an outbreak of the pandemic.

Prophet Makandiwa made the initial prophecy which was captured on video on January 11, 2015, and then repeated it in 2016 and 2017 during UFIC church services at the City Sports Centre in Harare. He then made two more prophecies emphasising the seriousness of the strange disease which he said: “emerged from the sea”…

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s advisor Pedzisai Ruhanya who is also the director of the Harare-based Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) is one of the people who said that the editor was offside. Ruhanya said:

Hope@nickmangwana know that the editor of The Sunday Mail is in the media committee of UFIC. This is public information. Zim doesn’t need at this point to promote prophets at the expense of scientific knowledge. ZERO PUBLIC INTEREST.

Some said that overreliance on “prophecies” was putting some in danger as they would shun recommended medication for their sicknesses.

Makandiwa is expected to explain his coronavirus “prophecy”. Watch the church’s “special Sunday” Live stream below.