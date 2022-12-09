Chamisa’s 5-point vs Biti’s 9-point power crisis solution

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday came up with a five-point plan to solve the country’s energy crisis but at the same time, his deputy Tendai Biti came up with a 9-point plan.

Chamisa said: “Our five-point plan for energy is informed by the suffering of our citizens due to the lack of sufficient energy to carry on with our economic activities.”

He said “we plan”:

to pursue sustainable energy for all and to mobilize action from all sectors of society in support of three interlinked objectives to be achieved by 2027: providing universal access to modern energy services; doubling the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency; and doubling the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix in Zimbabwe. to expand generation by modernising our existing power plants through life extension technologies that are smart and green by 2027. to build an energy efficiency revolution that creates an energy surplus by encouraging demand side management, energy efficiency and optimal use of our water resources in our hydropower generation systems dispatch and operations. to provide enough project financing and investment for power generation, transmission , distribution and supply systems with an emphasis on rural development and urbanization as well as install ethical, competent and professional human capital to run our utilities. to source through the private sector the sum of USD 300 million dollars that is required to modernise our grid. Zimbabwe’s transmission infrastructure is archaic. We will allow private players in the form of independent power producers (IPPs).

Biti said the power situation had exposed the cluelessness and vacuousness of President Mnangagwa’s government.

“That the regime can’t find an urgent solution to such an obvious crises is beyond belief.We say it once more:

Increase urgent power imports Issue urgent IPP licenses Fast trek (sic) Hwange 7&8 Invest in renewable energy particularly Solar & the Manicaland hydro 6 Work on fresh power generation particularly Batoka Work on transmission Deal with Demand Side Management Converge & professionalize #ZESA units Attend to rural electrification.

Source: InsiderZim

