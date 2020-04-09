Chamisa warns of looming disaster in Zimbabwe

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has warned Zimbabweans that there is a disaster that is coming soon sue to the way that we are handling the deadly Coronavirus threats.

Chamisa statements came after revelations that Zimbabwe did not have the capacity to conduct the tests and track contact persons.

Said Chamisa, “A disaster is loading in Zimbabwe. Lives are at risk. We must Invest on testing and tracking. A lockdown without testing, tracking & isolation is useless. Rwanda has tested over 1500 people in 2 days and SA 68000 so far. Zimbabwe has “tested” 392 only over the past month. Leadership a necessity!”

On Wednesday we reported that Zimbabwe is currently left with about 100-150 working Coronavirus test kits.

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono posted on Twitter that the 20 000 test kits that were donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma were unusable.

” Zimbabwe only has 500 Coronavirus testing kits, 100 are left. The 20 000 kits from Jack Ma were not working.” Chin’ono said. “Why can’t government buy test kits like what other governments are doing? I did a video last week of January saying they should buy, now it’s April.”