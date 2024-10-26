Chamisa turns his uncle’s momorial into a political rally

Spread the love

GUTU, Masvingo – The former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa has yet to collect his pension earned over a decade ago from his time as a Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament.

Speaking at his uncle Chomunorwa Chamisa’s memorial in Chidyamakuni Village, Chiwara, Gutu, Chamisa addressed what he views as a crisis in Zimbabwean politics, criticising politicians who, he says, enter the field primarily for personal gain.

“The problem in Zimbabwean politics today is that people seek office to serve their own interests,” Chamisa stated. “They enter politics not to serve the public but to gain residential stands, cars, and money.”

Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has not collected the pension he accrued as a Cabinet Minister and as an MP some 11 years ago. He says the crisis with politics in Zimbabwe is that people seek to be elected in order to represent their tummies. They go into politics to get… pic.twitter.com/7rn6MCaTzL — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) October 26, 2024

According to sources close to the CCC, Chamisa’s stance reflects a broader concern within the party and may be part of the reason why CCC chose not to withdraw en masse from Parliament following what they allege were fraudulent 2023 national elections.

His remarks come at a time when opposition parties in Zimbabwe are navigating the challenging political landscape, balancing their representation in Parliament with the need to protest alleged electoral irregularities.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...