Chamisa trials Mnangagwa to New Yok

Angered by the continued harassment of its supporters, as well as the escalating abductions of government critics in the country, the main opposition MDC plans to hold mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the United States of America.

This comes as pressure is mounting on Mnangagwa and his government to guarantee the safe return of a medical doctor who was kidnapped at his home in Harare at the weekend.

Mnangagwa and his delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York next week, will face angry protests from Zimbabweans based in the US over the deteriorating rights situation in the country.

Mnangagwa’s situation has been worsened by the shock disappearance of a medical doctor Peter Magombeyi who was reportedly seized by suspected State security agents on Saturday.

Magombeyi, who is acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, had been leading negotiations with government for better working conditions for health workers.

The protests are being organised by the MDC’s US Chapter as well as Zimbabweans based in Canada.

According to the MDC provincial chairperson for Canada and America, Tawanda Dzvokora, the call to action has been organised over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

The protests will be staged under the title, #Free Zimbabwe World Awareness Campaign beginning 21 September at the UN headquarters.

Mnangagwa is expected to deliver his second ever speech at the UN General Assembly sometime next week.

“We are demonstrating against massive human rights abuses by Zanu-PF on our political and civic leaders and Zimbabweans in general.

“We want to tell the world that contrary to what Mnangagwa will be preaching at the UN and what he has been telling the world that he is a leader that listens to his people, a new dispensation leader, none of that is true as the man has actually closed the democratic space for Zimbabweans,” said Dzvokora in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday.

Dzvokora vowed to tell the world how innocent Zimbabweans are being murdered in broad daylight, the arrests and treason charges being preferred on those opposed to the Zanu-PF government.

Government says it is not responsible for the abduction of the doctors’ union leader alleging these were the works of a ‘third force’.