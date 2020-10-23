Chamisa sweats over Harare structures turmoil

THE Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance leadership in Harare province is sweating over the turmoil that has engulfed party structures in the capital with accusations and counter-accusations of defections to Thokozani Khupe’s MDC.

This comes as the MDC has been consumed by its senseless ructions ever since its muchloved founding father Morgan Tsvangirai died from colon cancer in February 2018.

The party’s infighting escalated after the Supreme Court’s judgment earlier this year which upheld last year’s ruling by the High Court that nullified Chamisa’s ascendancy to the leadership of the country’s biggest opposition party.

In a communiqué after its monthly provincial executive committee held in Harare on Tuesday, the MDC Alliance blamed Khupe and the ruling party for the mayhem in several constituencies in the province for allegedly choosing the capital city “as the battlefield for its protracted war of attrition against” the Chamisa faction.

“The committee also noted reports of disharmony and instability within party structures in Harare East constituency, Budiriro constituency and Southerton constituency.

“The committee mandated the provincial organising committee to urgently set up teams that will visit Harare East, Southerton and Budiriro constituencies in order to deal with the issues of disharmony and instability in the party structures in the respective constituencies,” reads the communiqué.

“The committee further noted that the protracted war of attrition by Zanu-PF and its allies against the MDC Alliance had resulted in the illegal recalls of 10 MPs in

Harare province and 21 councillors … so far,” the party alleged. This also comes amid hostilities over allegations that the MDC Alliance elections directorate had approved unqualified candidates to contest the Highfield West primary election last Sunday.

It also comes as the party’s leadership stands accused of overlooking the alliance agreement which allows the group that came up with one of the coalition’s deputies, Welshman Ncube, to field candidates unopposed for some parliamentary seats.

The provincial leadership also expressed concern over the alleged “arbitrary arrests of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors as well as party leaders and activists in Harare province by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and auxiliary State security agents”.

In that light, according to the communiqué, the committee resolved that the party should organise and galvanise its structures in all constituencies in the province.

“The committee mandated the provincial organising committee to come up with a programme with timelines to urgently rejuvenate all party structures in all the 29 constituencies in the province in order to effectively defend the party against the protracted war of attrition by Zanu-PF and its allies.

“The committee also resolved to put in place a formidable political campaign strategy, including rolling out an intensive voter registration campaign in all wards and constituencies in order to reclaim all vacant seats in Harare province during the forthcoming by-elections,” it read further.