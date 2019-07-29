Chamisa speaks on ZANU PF threats

MDC President Nelson Chamisa says ZANU PF has given his 4000 supporters in Lupane eviction letters to be effected if the ruling party loses in the Lupane East by-elections on Saturday.

He said his party was headed for victory but warned that Zanu-PF would manipulate the outcome.

“There is no other outcome that is possible from what I saw, it is an MDC victory,” said Chamisa who addressed a rally in Lupane at the weekend.

It’s very clear that food is being used as a weapon against MDC members, we also got information that there are cases of intimidation of a highest level, voters in the resettlement area, about 4 000 of them who are being told that if the outcome comes the other way, we are going to evict you,” said Chamisa.

“So you can imagine, that undermines the integrity of free will.”

MDC Alliance is represented by Dalumuzi Khumalo in the by-elections.

Chamisa said traditional leaders were also being threatened by Zanu-PF and forced to mobilise people and instruct them to vote for Mbongeni Dube.

“We also got information that there is serious intimidation. That’s why we always say we need electoral reforms to deal with these kind of things,” he said.