Chamisa says Mnangagwa must go

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should retire and let him rule the southern African nation, which he claims has been ravaged by skewed political and economic policies of the ruling Zanu PF party.

In video captured by a provincial independent newspaper, The Mirror, Chamisa said Mnangagwa has been part of the government since the country attained independence from British rule in 1980 “and so has been part of the system that has led to economic decay in Zimbabwe.”

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd on Monday soon after his motorcade was pelted with stones by suspected Zanu PF activists in the Chief Charumbira area, Chamisa said, “It’s time for Mnangagwa to quit and enjoy his pension.

“He has been in government for a long time and now it’s time to leave. There are no jobs, there is no money, there is nothing to talk about in Zimbabwe. Vote for young people like me so we can revive the economy. Zimbabwe will be in better hands under me than Mnangagwa. He should go. People are tired of him.

“The late Robert Mugabe did the right thing when he voted for the MDC Alliance in the last harmonized elections. He knew that Mnangagwa was not the right person to lead Zimbabwe. We say the same thing. Mnangagwa should retire,” said Chamisa, amid applause from the audience, comprising the youth and elderly people in Masvingo.

Chamisa is visiting various provinces where he is consulting people about participating in the next elections and what needs to be done after the MDC-T formation seized the MDC Alliance claiming that it belongs to them and not his group.

The ruling Zanu PF party says Chamisa was barred from speaking to villagers in Chief Charumbira area who did not want to be addressed by him.

The party has not yet responded to his call for Mnangagwa to step down and let young people rule Zimbabwe.

Acting Zanu PF spokesperson, Mike Bimha, was unavailable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.