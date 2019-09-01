Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black Ian Smith

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the black version of Ian Smith who led the country during colonial times and trampled on the rights of the majority black people.

Chamisa said this while addressing a rally in Zimbabwe’s capital city of Harare on Sunday.

His statements are in reference to the banning of all planned anti Mnangagwa demonstrations across the country by the police.

“Zanu PF is no longer a liberation vehicle. There is no liberation that says when other want to demonstrate they are assaulted. We now have a black Ian Smith. We will demonstrate until you feel it. We will not stop. There is no freedom in Zimbabwe,” said Chamisa.

He said Mnangagwa was haunted by Zanu-PF’s electoral theft.

“Mnangagwa knows that we defeated him in the last election. He knows it,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa’s deputy, Tendai Biti said Mnangagwa has taken the country back to 1931 when it had no electricity.

He said the recent arrests of political activists by the government agents would not deter the opposition party from criticising Mnangagwa’s administration.

“The can arrest us, torture us , kill us but they will not break us,” said Biti.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala said he was not eying Chamisa’s position as has been reported.

“I’m satisfied with the Vice Chairperson post. We are united in the party. Don’t listen to lies that we are divided,” he said.