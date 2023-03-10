Chamisa says he is ready to step down from CCC leadership

HARARE – Nelson Chamisa, the embattled leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has said he is ready to step down from the party’s leadership if members decide so.

He was answering to journalists’ questions after announcing CCC had already started the process to identify candidates that will contest at this year’s general elections.

Chamisa said his CCC was doing away with primary elections as they were divisive, prone to manipulation and not a true reflection of leadership in communities.

“Leadership is an opportunity to serve and not an opportunity to loot or eat. Many are so fixated upon wanting to use positions as careers, for some of us it is an opportunity to serve,” said Chamisa.

“If people do not want you to serve, why would you impose yourself? That is why I have been saying to Mnangagwa that if I were him, I would not even stand for candidature.

“The roads are reporting that he has failed. The hospitals are screaming. Everything in this country is pointing to his failure including his own people in Zanu-PF but you need a lot of humility to be able to have that kind of courage, unfortunately, he does not have that courage.”

Source – Agencies

