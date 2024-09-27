Chamisa Returns to Active Politics with New Governance Model

Spread the love

HARARE – The embattled former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has made a strong comeback into active politics, revealing a new governance model that marks a departure from traditional opposition strategies.

After months of speculation about his next move following his exit from CCC earlier this year, Chamisa has outlined plans for an inclusive political framework.

Chamisa resigned from CCC in January 2024, citing Zanu PF infiltration as a key reason. His departure left supporters uncertain about his future, sparking widespread speculation. In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, Chamisa emphasized the need for a governance framework that accommodates the interests of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“The first thing we have to fix is politics,” Chamisa said. “We must ensure that by 2028, we have a governance model that incorporates all viewpoints, including those from Zanu PF, because everyone is Zimbabwean.”

Chamisa called for a “synthesis” approach, explaining that a functional government should integrate opposing viewpoints to reflect the diverse needs of the nation. “We don’t just need a conversation but a synthesis — a government that combines both the thesis and antithesis, bringing together opposing ideas to form a cohesive vision,” he stated.

Twice a presidential candidate, Chamisa lost elections to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, leading to his focus on addressing structural imbalances in Zimbabwe’s politics. His new governance model seeks to foster unity and growth by encouraging a collective approach to national challenges.

Chamisa also introduced plans for a Citizens Affairs Department to address public concerns and conduct regular satisfaction surveys. The department will focus on resolving citizen grievances and identifying gaps in public service delivery, with the goal of creating a more responsive government.

In discussing his broader vision, Chamisa emphasized the importance of education, industrial expansion, and equitable access to resources. “From the day a child is born, we must already be planning for their future, ensuring they have access to education, jobs, and land,” Chamisa added.

He concluded with a call for systemic reforms, underscoring the need for Zimbabwe to shift away from old governance methods and adopt a forward-thinking, inclusive approach to national development.