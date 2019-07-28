Chamisa pledges to give Mnangagwa women if he resigns

IN a bizarre off-the-cuff speech yesterday at St Luke’s, Lupane, MDC-Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa said he would give President Mnangagwa a farm, women and whisky if he resigned and left him to run the country.

Mr Chamisa was speaking at a campaign rally ahead of Lupane East Constituency by-election on Saturday.

The party is represented by Mr Dalumuzi Khumalo.

The seat fell vacant after Sithembile Gumbo (Zanu-PF) died in April. Zanu-PF that will be represented by Mbongeni Dube and has also hit the ground running in a contest analysts predict the party will retain the seat.

At the rally, Mr Chamisa left his supporters holding their mouths in disbelief when he said he had already hatched a retirement plan for President Mnangagwa, with women and alcohol waiting for him should he call it quits.

“I will give him (President) a farm together with (VPs) Chiwenga and Mohadi. I want to say sit and be quiet. I will give you whisky and I’ll give you women. Whatever you want I’ll give you,” he said

In a speech filled with misogynistic undertones Mr Chamisa, who is married, said he had been learning isiNdebele because he wanted to court women.

“So Prof (Welshman Ncube) uyabona ukuthi ngiyadobhadobha? (I try to speak in Ndebele). Ngifuna ukukhombisa ngesiNdebele (I want to court women in Ndebele),” he said.

Mr Chamisa also claimed to have won the hearts of local pregnant women who wanted to name their children after him.

Mr Chamisa once again took the opportunity to beg President Mnangagwa for talks.

“We will have to agree on a plan to get the country out of the problem and agree on an agenda to go forward. What we will have to agree is to abandon the bond note and use the US dollar until we have resolved the issue,” he said.