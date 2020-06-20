‘Chamisa has no leadership qualities’ – Komichi

THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T party chairman Morgen Komichi yesterday unwittingly exposed that he was a spy who worked to destabilise and undermine MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Komichi said while he played an important role in jettisoning Chamisa into presidency of the party and presidential candidate in the 2018 elections, he never believed in his leadership qualities.

“I was never part of them, even if you ask our secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, I used to pull him (Mwonzora) by the side telling him that he should relax and wait because the time for Chamisa would come to an end sooner,” he said.

Mwonzora confirmed that while Komichi appeared on a number of rallies and platforms defending Chamisa’s alleged power grab and vehemently attacking Thokozani Khupe, he never believed in the youthful opposition leader.

“Yes, I can confirm that he never believed that the leadership of Nelson Chamisa would last, he used to tell me to relax,” Mwonzora said.

Komichi said he also secretly authorised an obscure organisation called Defending Morgan Tsvangirai’s Legacy, which issued statements attacking Chamisa’s leadership.

As he secretly supported forces opposed to Chamisa, Komichi branded the loyalty card which was at the centre of his campaign for the vice presidency at the Gweru congress where he lost to Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

Komichi, according to MDC-T insiders, is also gunning for the MDC-T presidency which Khupe and Mwonzora were also interested.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said the statements by Komichi confirmed that the outfit was just a power-shopping movement.

“Someone who can honestly say in public, I was a spy, supporting a presidential candidate and participated in a congress that I was secretly working against, who can trust such characters?” Hwende asked.

Komichi acted as Chamisa’s chief elections agent and rushed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s podium to declare that the results that gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a lead in the 2018 general elections were fake.

After ending his romance with the MDC Alliance in March following a Supreme Court order declaring Chamisa an illegitimate leader, Komichi made a volte-face and claimed that youthful leader did not win the controversial presidential poll.

But Chamisa yesterday said Komichi imposed himself on his election team.

“The chief elections agent was Jameson Timba. Komichi went there saying he was interested in knowing what was happening, but he was not an official of my team,” Chamisa said.