“Chamisa, G40 coup plot ruined GNU plans”- Mutsvangwa

The ruling ZANU PF party has blamed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for the breakdown of talks to form another Government of National Unity (GNU) soon after the late former President Robert Mugabe was deposed from office in November 2017.

War veterans chairperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, claims that Morgan Tsvangirai had warmed up to the idea but his successor, Chamisa was influenced by the G40 which wanted to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa from being the First Secretary of the ruling party. Said Mutsvangwa:

We held meetings at a Fourways Hotel in Johannesburg with Morgan Tsvangirai, and the ex-prime minister was most impressed with the unifying initiative. Unfortunately, his health failed as the fateful transition rolled out in 2017. The sad tragedy for Zimbabwe is that an emboldened Chamisa threw his lot into pursuing a coup within Zanu PF.

According to the report, Chamisa admitted that there was indeed a deal between Mnangagwa and Tsvangirai, but blamed Zanu PF for tricking Tsvangirai and the late national hero, Dumiso Dabengwa.

Chamisa reportedly said that the plan was for Mnangagwa to become interim president with Tsvangirai and Dabengwa as his deputies to institute reforms leading to a credible election.