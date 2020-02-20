Chamisa denies links with Tagwirei

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected as untrue, claims that fuel tycoon and Sakunda Holdings boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei bought him a car, adding that the “dirty man” was nowhere near the MDC.

Speaking to the media in Harare on Wednesday, the opposition leader said Tagwirei has no capacity of buying him. Chamisa described his understanding of politics as beyond personal issues.

“Some of us are too expensive to buy. We can only be bought by asking the will of the people of Zimbabwe not goods.

“Those people who are making those allegations are people who think that politics is about material things and that when you get a car, a seat or a stand then that is the definition of politics.

“For some of us, politics is defined beyond personal issues. I’m an advocate, a real advocate. I earn a salary and I work for my things so I would not want to be bribed by a dirty man.

“Tagwirei is a dirty man. I have no contact with Tagwirei. I have problems with the way he does politics. I’m not capturable. I’m not a person who would be found in those things.

“Yes I drive a landcruiser but certainly a second hand landcruiser which we actually bought at a car sell. We are a modest party.

“We don’t go for those lofty things. You will never see us driving those expensive cars that you are alleging because we don’t believe in those things.

“Tagwirei is nowhere near MDC. I have seen something that was written to say that he gave coupons to the MDC,” Chamisa said.

This comes after MDC-T spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni sensationally claimed that he had evidence that Tagwirei bought Chamisa a landcruiser in 2020.

Chamisa said MDC is sponsored through thick and thin by its supporters and its officials do not earn salaries.