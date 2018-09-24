Chamisa denies contact with Mnangagwa

HARARE – MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday denied that there has been any form of dialogue between his camp and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently told Bloomberg Television in New York USA, that he plans to adopt the Commonwealth parliamentary democracy system in which the leader of the opposition is formally recognised and gets a salary from the government.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda revealed that Chamisa is open to dialogue although he said that Zanu-PF is yet to make an approach.

However, writing on social media, Chamisa warned people not to be misled by headlines and emphasised that he is not driven by money or titles. Said Chamisa,

DON’T BE MISLED BY HEADLINES…There’s no offer from Mnangagwa and no dialogue or contact with him. Our struggle is by and for YOU THE PEOPLE. Your WILL and wellbeing come first. My role in the struggle is not about perks, position, title or entitlement but to fight for you.#Godisinit