Chamisa Denies Allegations of Betrayal, Reaffirms Commitment to Democratic Struggle

Harare — Embattled former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly reaffirmed his dedication to the ongoing fight for democratic change in Zimbabwe, vowing to continue the struggle “to the bitter end.”

His remarks come in the wake of allegations from prominent Zimbabweans, including journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and academic Ibbo Mandaza, who claim that Chamisa has accepted bribes from the ruling ZANU PF government to undermine the opposition.

Chamisa, who has faced growing pressure to step aside for new leadership within the opposition, dismissed these accusations as baseless. “Some former allies appear fatigued, while others among my critics are pretenders, infiltrators, and collaborators who play for the other team,” Chamisa wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a detailed post, Chamisa outlined the various challenges that have beset Zimbabwe’s opposition movement, acknowledging that the struggle for a “New Great Zimbabwe” has been long and arduous. He acknowledged that some supporters have grown weary or disillusioned but maintained that his commitment remains unwavering.

“It has not been easy to stand for right, truth, and the authentic alternative,” Chamisa stated. “Struggles are never easy. It is a struggle—and it is not instant coffee or a walk in the park!”

He further elaborated on the divisions within the opposition ranks, noting that while some have succumbed to “struggle fatigue” or have pursued personal interests, others have remained steadfast. “Some fall by the wayside, some go offside yet very few remain onside and inside!” he wrote. Chamisa also addressed accusations that he has been co-opted by the ruling party, labeling those who make such claims as “perennial skeptics and perpetual cynics” who pose a “mortal danger” to the cause.

Chamisa concluded his message with a call to perseverance, expressing confidence that the sacrifices made in the struggle would ultimately lead to victory. “All this suffering is not in vain. We can’t go through all this pain not to receive our gain and victory in due time!” he declared, invoking the promise of a “New Dawn” for Zimbabwe.

The allegations against Chamisa have yet to be substantiated, and the former leader’s statements appear to be a direct challenge to those seeking to discredit him. As the political landscape in Zimbabwe continues to shift, Chamisa’s latest remarks suggest he is far from ready to relinquish his role in the opposition movement.

