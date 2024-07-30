Chamisa Criticizes Zimbabwe’s Hostile Political Climate

Spread the love

HARARE – The embattled former leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, Nelson Chamisa, has voiced strong criticisms about the formidable challenges of operating a political party within the country’s authoritarian regime.

Chamisa highlighted the oppressive tactics employed by the ZANU-PF-led government, which, despite adhering to the electoral schedule, frequently uses the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to suppress opposition activities. Opposition rallies are often banned, and political activists face arrests on dubious charges.

The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPO), which regulates public gatherings and demonstrations, is regularly cited by police to justify the prohibition of opposition events. This legal framework, coupled with politically motivated violence, a biased judiciary, and state-controlled media favoring the ruling party, creates a hostile environment for political opposition.

THE HAZARDS OF A DICTATORSHIP…It’s not easy to lead and run a political party in a dictatorship especially without a budget and in an environment of extreme poverty. It’s even worse when this is all in a context massive unemployment where some occupy public office… — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) July 30, 2024

On social media platform X, Chamisa expressed that leading a political party without sufficient financial resources is an arduous task. Drawing from his experience as the former ICT Minister in the Government of National Unity (GNU), he underscored that the pervasive poverty in Zimbabwe exacerbates the difficulties faced by political organizations in mobilizing support and functioning effectively.

Chamisa also pointed out a troubling trend where elected Members of Parliament or Councillors prioritize personal gain over public service, viewing their positions as employment opportunities rather than roles of representation and public duty.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, Chamisa remains resolute in his commitment to serve the people of Zimbabwe, emphasizing that such service requires significant sacrifice. He reiterated his determination to continue his political endeavors, undeterred by the adversities.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...