Chamisa commends Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe on lockdown

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown commencing on Monday, 30 March 2020, to suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Posting on microblogging site Twitter moments after Mnangagwa announced the shutdown, Chamisa said:

The decision to lockdown Zimbabwe is necessary, wise and supported. We are in circumstances of a catastrophe. There is only one Zimbabwe. We are one people. Politics aside, we must unite to save lives. Measures to test, detect the virus and cushion the vulnerable essential!

Some of the restrictions during the lockdown include the closure of all markets except food markets.

Moreover, all public transport will be grounded, except for ZUPCO and public service buses, who’ll observe distancing and sanitation.