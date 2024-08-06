Chamisa Calls for Proper Elections and Political Reform in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called for urgent electoral reforms and political stability in the country following the highly disputed 2023 General Elections.

Chamisa’s remarks come amidst a backdrop of widespread unrest and the detention of numerous political activists.

“Zimbabwe must have proper elections and fix its broken politics,” Chamisa asserted. “Our country has not known normalcy or peace since the discredited and illegal 2023 elections.”

Currently, 78 families are grappling with the absence of their loved ones, including a one-year-old child. These 78 political prisoners were incarcerated for expressing dissenting political views and exercising their right to freedom of association. On June 16, 2024, these individuals were celebrating Africa Youth Day when they were forcibly arrested and have since spent 45 days in detention.

The plight extends to families of prominent activists such as Namatai Kwekeza, a human rights defender, Samuel Gwenzi from civil society, trade unionist Robson Chere, and advocates Promise Munkuli and Vusimuzi Moyo. Their only crime appears to be their commitment to a better Zimbabwe, advocating for the rights of women, youth, and workers, and speaking out against injustices.

“Robson Chere’s family is particularly worried about his health due to the injuries he sustained during his arrest. He only wants better conditions for the workers who sustain Zimbabwe,” Chamisa highlighted.

Additionally, Bruce Moyo, a young Councillor from Bulawayo, has been detained for merely exercising his political freedom of association as a young citizen and council representative.

The situation is dire as many more individuals, both young and old, are languishing in prison cells after being abruptly taken for exercising their constitutional rights. Chamisa emphasized that in Zimbabwe, being an active, conscious citizen and young has essentially become a crime.

“This is a clarion call for unity across the political divide to condemn and rebuke these violations, violence, and injustice,” Chamisa urged. “In Zimbabwe, it has been turned criminal to be young. This assault on the citizens must be condemned by all progressives across the world.”

Chamisa appealed to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and all African nations to recognize and act against the abnormal political climate in Zimbabwe. “This can’t be civilized politics. It is bizarre, abnormal, and must be condemned globally.”

“Zimbabwe must be free and democratic. We, the citizens, and our belief that #Godisinit will save us,” Chamisa concluded.

The opposition leader’s remarks highlight the urgent need for electoral reforms and political stability in Zimbabwe to ensure the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms for all citizens.

