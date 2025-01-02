Chamisa Bemoans “Broken Promise” of National Unit

Spread the love

HARARE – Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised the state of Zimbabwe’s unity, claiming that the country’s promise of national cohesion has been derailed by toxic politics and widening socio-economic disparities.

Speaking on the occasion of National Unity Day, Chamisa lamented that the holiday, intended to symbolise peace and reconciliation, now serves as a reminder of unfulfilled aspirations for a united and prosperous Zimbabwe.

“Unity Day reminds us of the elusive promise of a united and prosperous Zimbabwe—a promise that has been broken by bad governance, toxicity, inequality, mistrust, and injustice. True unity is not about unity of political parties or individuals,” Chamisa remarked.

National Unity Day, observed on December 22 annually, commemorates the 1987 Unity Accord between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu. Signed by former leaders Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo, the agreement sought to end years of ethnic and political strife that had culminated in the Gukurahundi massacres, which claimed an estimated 20,000 lives between 1983 and 1987.

The Unity Accord merged the two parties into the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) and aimed to foster peace and reconciliation. The holiday, established in 1997, encourages reflection on these efforts.

Chamisa, a prominent opposition figure, argued that the Unity Accord and its commemorations have failed to deliver true national unity. He called for a shift from symbolic gestures to tangible actions that prioritise shared values, mutual respect, and collective prosperity.

“Unity must not be a one-day event or a concept on paper. It has to be practised, palpable, and experienced daily in all facets of life. In the coming Zimbabwe, there will be new and genuine unity powered by love and mutual respect, where every Zimbabwean is proud to belong and their dignity is protected and well treasured,” he stated.

Chamisa emphasised that true unity transcends political alliances and is grounded in the collective aspirations of citizens. He reiterated his commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and equity should he lead the country in the future.

Chamisa’s remarks come amid increasing discontent over governance and socio-economic inequalities in Zimbabwe. While the Unity Accord marked an end to a dark chapter in the nation’s history, critics like Chamisa argue that the spirit of reconciliation and shared progress has yet to be fully realised.

As Zimbabwe continues to face political and economic challenges, Chamisa’s call for a new vision of unity highlights the enduring quest for a nation where all citizens feel represented and valued.

