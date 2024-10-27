Chamisa Reveals Plans For a Church-based Political Movement, God-run Government

Spread the love

GUTU – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has announced plans for a significant political comeback, asserting that his return to the political arena is divinely inspired and will emphasize governance by “clean hands.”

This declaration came during a memorial and tombstone unveiling ceremony for his uncle, Chamunorwa Chamisa, in Chiwara Village over the weekend.

Chamisa, known for his charismatic leadership style, sought to reassure both supporters and critics, particularly those who question his frequent references to Bible verses. He stated that a recent revelation has guided him to pursue a bloodless path in his quest for political power.

“God wants Zimbabwe to be built by clean hands,” he emphasized, contrasting his vision with what he described as the current government’s reliance on violence, corruption, and persecution of opponents.

He said, “The revelation says in order for you to fix this country, you should come from the Holy Spirit as opposed to those coming from the dark underworld.” In a clear dig at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, Chamisa accused the ruling party of being responsible for political violence and wrongdoing.

Chamisa reaffirmed his commitment to democratizing Zimbabwe, drawing inspiration from the late Morgan Tsvangirai, the founding president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). He declared that no amount of political persecution would deter his resolve, stating, “There is nothing you can do to me, even incarcerating me… Someone who imprisons others is imprisoned themselves.”

Addressing his supporters, Chamisa claimed that the current regime was nearing its end. “Mnangagwa and his henchmen are in their twilight and should prepare for their exit,” he said, adding that he and his supporters were strategizing and building alliances both locally and internationally to prepare for a transition in leadership. He emphasized a peaceful approach to governance, saying, “We are praying for deliverance, that we don’t shed blood.”

Chamisa, who recently distanced himself from the CCC due to concerns over Zanu-PF infiltration, criticized local politicians for prioritizing personal gain over genuine public service. He pointed to his uncollected government pension from his previous roles as a Cabinet minister and legislator as evidence of his commitment to selflessness in politics.

As the political landscape in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, Chamisa’s announcement sets the stage for a renewed struggle for influence and power, with an emphasis on ethical leadership and a commitment to peace.

Source – NewZimbabwe

