‘Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections’

HARARE – MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa and his allies are free to contest for positions at MDC’s extraordinary congress, the party has said.

MDC is supposed to hold an extraordinary congress in line with a Supreme Court ruling to decide the leadership of the party.

In April, the Supreme Court ordered MDC-T to hold an extraordinary congress within three months.

MDC-T chairman Morgan Komichi told Business Times that his party was going ahead with the preparation of the elective congress and the entire leadership had agreed to allow Chamisa and other leaders in the MDC Alliance to be delegates at the congress and contest if they wish so.

He said the interim leadership was composed of Douglas Mwonzora (secretary general), Khupe (acting president), Elias Mudzuri (vice president) and, Abedenico Bhebhe (organising secretary) . “We are going ahead with the planning of holding of the elective congress as ordered by the Supreme Court ruling and we have decided to invite Chamisa and his team of MDC Alliance leadership to contest in the elections. As you are aware most of the top leadership of the MDC Alliance were also leaders in 2014 party structures,” Komichi said.

“Everyone who is a member of the MDC party is free to come and contest in the congress and many of the senior members that are now associated with Chamisa have told us that there will be at the congress.”