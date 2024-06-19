CCC Zimbabwe Convenes National Council Restructuring Meeting

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The acting president of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Zimbabwe opposition, Prof. Welshman Ncube, announced significant developments during a press briefing, highlighting ongoing strategic changes within the party.

Ncube, alongside Karenyi Kore, Chalton Hwende, and Caston Matewu, is leading the CCC faction holding a national council meeting in Harare.

During the session, Mayor Jacob Mafume, the spokesperson for this CCC faction, detailed the resolutions being passed. Ncube made a pointed declaration to key figures Nelson Chamisa, Fadzayi Mahere, and Markham, stating they would be easily replaced due to their perceived lack of value to the party’s mission. “We are correcting the error of the 2018 elections,” Ncube asserted.

Ncube also addressed previous confusion surrounding Sengezo Tshabangu’s role, clarifying, “Contrary to what others have said, we knew Tshabangu. He wasn’t the Secretary General; he got that position under strategic ambiguity.”

The national council meeting is expected to outline further strategies and decisions critical to the CCC’s future direction amidst Zimbabwe’s complex political landscape.

