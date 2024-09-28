CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ldeology programme

Spread the love

Harare, – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has launched a sharp critique against the Local Government Ministry for what it describes as an abuse of power by enforcing a mandatory ideology training program for mayors, which it claims is aligned with the ruling Zanu PF party’s political agenda.

This controversy arose following an invitation by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe in August, calling for mayors, chairpersons, and councillors from all 92 local authorities to participate in training sessions using manuals and modules from Zanu PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

In a statement released today, CCC, represented by its spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, expressed deep concern over the mandatory nature of the program, especially for mayors elected under different political banners. “This is a clear case of party-state conflation, where state institutions are being misused to advance the interests of Zanu PF,” Mkwananzi stated.

The CCC has announced the formation of a commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mayors’ participation in what they term a “dubious” training program. The panel aims to present its findings and recommendations to CCC’s national body for further action.

Moreover, the CCC has accused the ruling party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of failing to deliver on electoral promises, pointing to the deteriorating economic conditions including rampant inflation, the collapse of the local currency (ZIG), escalating poverty, and high unemployment rates.

The statement also highlighted the decline in public services such as healthcare, education, water supply, sanitation, and electricity, describing these issues as direct results of corruption, poorly thought-out policies, and a lack of political will.

“President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF have shown they are incapable of fulfilling their promises or addressing the daily challenges faced by citizens,” Mkwananzi remarked, emphasizing the need for comprehensive governance reforms and accountability.

The CCC’s critique comes at a time when Zimbabwe faces multiple socio-economic challenges, with the opposition calling for a government that is truly legitimate and centered on the needs of its citizens to address these pressing issues effectively.

This situation underscores the ongoing political tensions in Zimbabwe, where governance and economic policies are increasingly under scrutiny by opposition parties and civil society groups calling for change and transparency.