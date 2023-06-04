CCC to challenge ZEC over names missing in voters’ roll

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) intends to file an urgent court application against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) over names missing in the voters’ roll, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

This publication established that an electronic affidavit has been prepared to this effect by the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC.

This comes after the ZEC roll inspection exercise was concluded Thursday with some voters’ saying their names were omitted despite them registering or casting votes in previous polls.

🗞️The Citizens’ Daily Bulletin Headlines: CCC Calls Urgent Action for Missing Names on Voter's Roll #FixTheVotersRoll #NoMoreVoterFraud #CleanVotersRoll #TakeAction #CitizensUnite Here are the links to access the CCC missing names affidavit: https://t.co/qVty1nzgBB Telegram:… pic.twitter.com/pv7xs0lIPZ — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 2, 2023

Some had been displaced from their polling stations to other centers far away, without any notification from the electoral body.

The voter registration exercise closed Friday.

In a memo, the opposition urged voters with names missing from the voters’ roll to download, fill out the affidavit, have it signed before a Commissioner of Oaths and submit it to the CCC Elections Bureau by Monday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed elections will be held on August 23.

Source – NewZimbabwe

