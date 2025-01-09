CCC Suspends Tshabangu Amid Legal and Constitutional Violations

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has suspended its interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, for alleged violations of the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued on January 8, 2025, party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi, representing CCC acting president Welshman Ncube, announced the immediate suspension. “Acting in terms of Article 9.1.2.3 of the CCC Constitution, the Acting President, Prof Welshman Ncube, has suspended Sengezo Tshabangu with immediate effect. This decision was made in light of Tshabangu’s actions, which were deemed to be in contravention of the party’s constitution,” Chihwayi stated.

The suspension is pending a disciplinary hearing to address allegations against Tshabangu.

Court Blocks Tshabangu’s Actions

Tshabangu’s suspension coincided with a High Court ruling that further complicated his position. Justice Neville Wamambo issued an interim order blocking Tshabangu from making changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership. The court determined that Tshabangu lacked the authority to reassign Members of Parliament and had been engaging in unauthorised recalls.

This latest ruling stems from a legal battle initiated by Ncube, who filed an urgent application arguing that Tshabangu’s actions violated previous court orders.

In October 2023, the CCC secured an order from Justice Tawanda Chitapi barring Tshabangu from making recalls until the courts could determine whether he had the legal basis to do so. Despite this, Tshabangu attempted to make changes to parliamentary leadership in December, prompting Ncube to seek further legal intervention.

Justice Wamambo’s ruling reverses the December changes and reinforces the October order, which remains in effect as the legal wrangling continues.

A History of Controversy

Tshabangu has been a contentious figure within the CCC. His recent attempts to recall MPs led to by-elections and accusations of destabilising the party. Critics within the CCC argue that his actions have created unnecessary divisions at a time when the opposition needs to focus on building a unified front.

Future Implications

The suspension and ongoing legal disputes highlight internal tensions within the CCC as it seeks to position itself as a credible alternative to the ruling ZANU PF party. The outcome of Tshabangu’s disciplinary hearing and the pending court cases will likely have significant implications for the party’s leadership and cohesion moving forward.

Observers note that the CCC must balance internal accountability with a focus on its broader political objectives as Zimbabwe’s political landscape continues to evolve.

