CCC Leadership Dispute Reignites Amid Tshabangu’s Claims of Firing Welshman Ncube

HARARE – A leadership struggle within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) resurfaced on Sunday after reports surfaced that Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s secretary general, had dismissed interim leader Welshman Ncube.

Tshabangu’s claims were swiftly rejected by the CCC’s information department, which questioned Tshabangu’s authority to make such a decision. Tshabangu, an obscure figure before recently, gained prominence after orchestrating recalls against CCC Members of Parliament and councillors, alleging they were no longer party members.

These recalls, which were backed by favorable court rulings, led to the resignation of former party leader Nelson Chamisa, who cited infiltration of the party by external forces. Since then, Tshabangu has reportedly shifted focus to challenging Welshman Ncube, the interim leader of a faction within the CCC.

In response to the claims, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure issued a statement dismissing Tshabangu’s supposed decision to remove Ncube, labeling the legal documents associated with the dismissal as fake.

“The leadership of the party has perused this purported opinion and is of the view that this is a fake document that could not possibly have been authored by a reputable law firm like Messrs Ncube and Partners,” Madzimure said. He went on to affirm that the CCC’s leadership is “firmly in control of the party and all its organs,” dismissing any suggestion that Tshabangu holds legitimate power within the organization.

Madzimure also questioned Tshabangu’s claim to the position of interim secretary general, challenging him to provide evidence of any official appointment or actions undertaken in that role since January 2022. “The premise that Sengezo Tshabangu was appointed by the National Council to the position of interim Secretary General is patently false,” he added.

The CCC leadership reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining cohesion, discipline, and transparency within the party, insisting that no individual could singlehandedly control its structures.

This latest development in the leadership tussle comes as the government announced the release of funds to both Zanu-PF and CCC under the Political Parties Finance Act, which provides grants to parties that secure a minimum of 5% of the vote in national elections.

The leadership row highlights the internal divisions that continue to plague Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, even as it receives state funding to support its operations.

(Source: ZmLive)

