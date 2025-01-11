CCC Factional Clashes Escalate As Welshman Ncube Flexes Muscles

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – CCC Factional Clashes Escalate Amid Leadership Disputes

Factional tensions within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have deepened, with the Welshman Ncube-led faction launching a scathing attack on a rival group using the same party name. The infighting highlights the ongoing power struggles within Zimbabwe’s main opposition party.

Jameson Timba, a senior member of a splinter group claiming allegiance to founding CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, has come under fire from Ncube’s camp. Timba recently emerged from a lengthy stay at Harare Remand Prison, positioning himself as leader of the rival faction. However, Ncube’s CCC has firmly dismissed his claims and warned party MPs to remain loyal or face disciplinary action.

The feud comes amid scrutiny over CCC MPs’ planned visit to Precabe Farm, owned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Kwekwe. The visit, which was ultimately aborted, drew widespread criticism on social media, sparking questions about the lawmakers’ loyalties and Mnangagwa’s intentions. Allegations emerged that the meeting aimed to discuss the possible deferment of the 2028 elections, further fuelling public outrage.

In a statement issued on Friday, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure reaffirmed Ncube’s leadership, stating that Timba’s claims to the party’s helm were baseless. “We categorically dismiss and refute the claims made in that statement. There is no position of party leader and administrator under the CCC party Constitution,” Madzimure said.

Madzimure also emphasized the legitimacy of Ncube’s leadership, citing a recent High Court ruling. “The High Court decision confirmed that there is only one CCC, led by acting president Prof Welshman Ncube, and one caucus in Parliament,” he added.

The faction led by Ncube has doubled down on its authority, warning MPs against collaborating with other political entities. “We warn any Member of Parliament who attends meetings of another political party, other than the one whose ticket they were elected on in August 2023, [that they] will face disciplinary action,” Madzimure said.

The rift has its roots in Chamisa’s resignation over a year ago, with Ncube claiming to have taken the reins as interim president. “Nelson Chamisa resigned as president of the CCC party over twelve months ago and was replaced by acting president Welshman Ncube, whose position has been confirmed by the latest High Court ruling,” stated Madzimure.

The Ncube faction also announced the suspension of Sengezo Tshabangu, who had styled himself as the interim secretary-general of the CCC. This suspension is seen as part of broader efforts to consolidate power within the opposition party.

As the battle for control of Zimbabwe’s largest opposition movement continues, questions remain over the party’s ability to unify and present a cohesive challenge to Zanu PF in the next elections.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...