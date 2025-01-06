CCC Faction Warns Tshabangu Over Unilateral Appointments

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – The Welshman Ncube-led faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has issued a strong rebuke to self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, condemning his recent appointments as unconstitutional and threatening decisive action against him.

Tshabangu announced on Thursday that Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume would lead the party’s local government caucus. However, the Ncube faction swiftly dismissed the move, labelling it illegitimate and a violation of the party’s constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the faction, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure denounced Tshabangu’s actions, stating they lacked the endorsement of the party’s leadership structures.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has learnt of the comical move to establish a local government caucus of the party,” Madzimure said. “The comical appointments were not authorized by the president, standing committee, national executive, or national council.”

Madzimure emphasized that the CCC constitution does not recognize a local government caucus, rendering the appointments null and void. He accused Tshabangu of bypassing the party’s internal processes and imposing unilateral decisions that undermine its cohesion.

“The party’s patience with Sengezo Tshabangu’s antics is wearing thin,” Madzimure warned. “A resolute and firm action will soon be taken.”

The CCC has been grappling with deep internal divisions, with Tshabangu’s authority and legitimacy increasingly contested by rival factions. The latest fallout highlights the ongoing power struggle within Zimbabwe’s main opposition party.

The dispute recently escalated to the courts, with the Ncube faction challenging Tshabangu’s decision to reshuffle party legislators in Parliament. The High Court earlier this week reserved judgment on the case, leaving the factional tensions unresolved.

As both factions vie for control of the CCC, allegations of unconstitutional conduct and unilateralism continue to dominate the party’s internal dynamics. The eventual legal ruling and potential disciplinary measures are expected to significantly influence the opposition’s trajectory ahead of the 2025 elections.

Source: NewsDay

