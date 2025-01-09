CCC Backs ZANU PF Proposal to Postpone Elections to 2030

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has surprisingly endorsed a resolution by the ruling ZANU PF party to defer the next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030. The proposal, advanced by ZANU PF, is intended to provide additional time for developmental projects initiated under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to reach completion.

The resolution was discussed during a ZANU PF Central Committee meeting held in December 2024, where party members argued that postponing the elections would create a stable political environment necessary for ongoing infrastructure and economic programmes. Projects cited include the ongoing modernisation of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway, the expansion of power generation at Hwange Thermal Power Station, and various rural development initiatives aimed at achieving Vision 2030.

CCC’s Surprising Support

In a move that has caught political analysts off guard, CCC spokesperson confirmed the party’s conditional support for the proposal. Speaking during a press briefing in Harare, the Spokesperson stated: “While CCC has traditionally been a strong advocate for timely elections, we recognise the importance of ensuring that key national projects aimed at improving the lives of Zimbabweans are completed. However, our support is contingent on guarantees of democratic reforms, transparency, and an inclusive approach to governance during this extended period.”

Mixed Reactions to the Proposal

The unexpected collaboration between the two major political rivals has sparked debate across the political spectrum. Critics argue that the postponement undermines Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and could set a dangerous precedent.

Political commentator Dr. Pedzisai Ruhanya questioned the move, stating: “Election delays, even when justified as necessary for development, can erode public trust and raise suspicions of political manoeuvring. It is crucial to ensure that this decision is not used as a tool for political entrenchment.”

Civil society organisations, including the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), have expressed concerns about the potential implications of delaying the elections. They argue that while development is important, it should not come at the expense of democratic accountability.

ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, welcomed CCC’s support and emphasised the developmental benefits of the postponement.

“This is not about politics; it is about putting Zimbabwe first. We are pleased to see that CCC recognises the importance of continuity and stability for national development. The projects we are working on will transform the nation and cannot be abandoned halfway,” Mutsvangwa said.

Meanwhile, international observers and development partners have urged the government to use the extended timeline to implement electoral and governance reforms. They have also called for a clear roadmap to ensure free and fair elections when the time comes.

As the nation digests this unprecedented show of unity between its two main political parties, the spotlight remains on the tangible outcomes of President Mnangagwa’s development agenda and the implications for Zimbabwe’s democratic future.

