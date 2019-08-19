Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Kambarami abducted, dreadlocks shaved off using glass

Online media portal CITEzw has reported that MDC Provincial Youth Chairperson and Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Cllr Tinashe Kambarami was allegedly abducted on Saturday night outside his residence.

Quoting Councillor Arnold Batirai the portal said Kambarami’s dreadlocks were shaved off using glass.

Cite @citezw MDC Provincial Youth Chairperson Cllr Tinashe Kambarami was allegedly abducted on Saturday night outside his residence. According to Cllr Arnold Batirai, Cllr Kambarami’s dreadlocks were shaved off using glass. He is receiving medical attention. #Asakhe @mdczimbabwe 60 Twitter Ads info and privacy 68 people are talking about this

He is said to be receiving medical attention.

The alleged abduction comes at a time when there was a highly anticipated mass demonstration called by the MDC.

The demonstrations were banned by the police through a prohibition order.

Kambarami and other councillors from Mashonaland suspended Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube without pay.

This is a developing story.